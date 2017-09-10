BENGALURU: If it continues to rain the way it has been, Bengaluru will have experienced its wettest September in three decades. In just eight days, the city has witnessed an average rainfall of 201 millimetres (mm). In September 1986, the city got 516.6 mm rain.

Shubha Avinash, project scientist at Hydrology section, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), said that in areas like Jnana Bharathi, 303 mm of rain was recorded, while Kengeri and Anjanapura experienced 295 mm and 284 mm of rainfall respectively.

The KSNDMC said that areas in South and Central Bengaluru are likely to continue to get heavy rains for the next two days. On Friday, the city received 33 mm of average rain. While Sampangiramanagar bore the worst brunt, receiving 79.5mm of rain, VV Puram and Pulikeshinagar witnessed 62 mm, and Lakkasandra got 57 mm rain.

Bengaluru gets 176 mm rain in September every year. However, the city had experienced deficit rainfall in September last year, receiving only 42 mm while the figure for the same was 217 mm in 2015 and 138 mm in 2014. This year, the city witnessed excess rainfall in August too, registering rainfall of 206 mm as against the average 120 mm.

Prof M B Rajegowda, agrometeorologist, at the University of Agricultural Sciences, said: “As the mercury was soaring in the state, it attracted clouds being formed in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, leading to heavy rain,” Rajegowda said.

September showers

Year Rainfall

(in mm)

2012 36

2013 247

2014 138

2015 217

2016 42

2017 *201 (*average rainfall