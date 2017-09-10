BENGALURU: A couple were arrested on Friday on charges of killing a 32-year-old man at Hoodi. Police said the couple had bobbitised​ the victim after attacking him with a blunt weapon. ​The man has been identified as Chandru, (32), a native of Kadiri in Andhra Pradesh, and was a daily wage labourer. ​The arrested are Narasimhalu (36) and his wife Kalyani (30)​, also from Andhra Pradesh.

A senior police officer said the couple moved to the city six years ago. He said ​Chandru and Kalyani were having an affair and he would often meet Kalyani even after she moved to the city. A few months back, Narasimhalu came to know of his wife’s affair and attempted to end his life by consuming poison. Kalyani, however, convinced her husband that she would end the affair.

When ​Chandru came to know of this, he tried to meet Kalyani. When she refused, Chandru allegedly threatened her. Police said Kalyani told Narasimhalu about this, and he hatched a plot to kill Chandru.

On Wednesday, when Chandru visited Kalyani at her house in Hoodi, the couple first threw chilli powder in his eyes. Kalyani held Chandru while Narasimhalu attacked him with a blunt weapon. As he collapsed, the couple bobbitised him. They packed his body in a gunny bag and threw it in a vacant plot of land, said police.

On Friday, Chandru’s younger brother approached Mahadevapura police to file a missing complaint and informed police that the couple had been in contact with Chandru. When police went to their house for questioning, they found blood stains on the wall. Based on suspicion, the couple were taken into custody and during interrogation they confessed to the murder of Chandru.