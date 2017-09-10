BENGALURU: The Regional Election Commissioner has written to BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad to conduct elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor and for members of standing committees on September 28.

As per the notification from the Secretary to Urban Development Department, this time, the Mayor’s post is reserved for Schedule Caste while that of Deputy Mayor is for General category women.

With this, the terms of Mayor G Padmavathi from Congress and Deputy Mayor Anand from JD(S) will end soon. As the state is going to polls early next year, Congress hopes to retain the Mayor’s post.

However, its coalition partner in the council JD(S) might either withdraw support or demand the Mayor’s post. If there is a tussle, BJP might gain an upper hand. Sampathraj from Devajeevarahalli ward of Pulikeshinagar and Govindaraju from Subashnagar of Gandhinagar are the front runners for the Mayor’s post. Both are two-time councillors.