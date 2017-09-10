BENGALURU: The protest by 13 Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) demanding reforms in education in front of the Gandhi statue near Vidhana Soudha, entered third day on Saturday. They have postponed the call given to shut all schools and colleges across the state on September 14 after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s assurance that he would meet them. Arun Shapur, one of the protesting MLCs, said: “The CM has assured a meeting with us to discuss our demands on September 15. “

The MLCs have put forth 23 demands that include: Stopping of the contract system in teaching and non-teaching posts and regularising the jobs, private school teachers should get the same privileges as educators from government schools, educational institutions started between 1987 and 1995 be granted aid, transfers be done on time, filling of posts at bifurcated degree and PU colleges, filling of vacancies at government degree colleges, pension for aided staff, regularisation of the services of guest faculty among others.

“I hope the CM understands our demands. If our demands aren’t met by the state government, we would be forced to call a bandh of schools and colleges. Faculty members will join us,” Arun Shapur said.

The protesting MLCs: Arun Shapur, Ramachandre Gowda, Ganesh Karnik, Amarnath Patil, S V Sankanur, Hanamantha Nirani, Basavaraja Horatti, Puttanna, Marithibbegowda, K T Srikantegowda, Chowdareddy, Rameshbabu and Sharanappa Mattur participated in the protest.