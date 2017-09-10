BENGALURU: Indira Lankesh, the mother of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday and reposed her faith in the SIT investigation. In a meeting that lasted for half an hour, Indira Lankesh sought justice for her daughter and expressed her confidence in the SIT investigation.

Sources in CM’s office said that Siddaramaiah reiterated that he was agreeable to a CBI probe, if the family insisted upon it, but Indira Lankesh merely sought assurance that justice would be done. Siddaramaiah also promised to bring the killers to justice swiftly.

Sources said that while Indira spoke about Gauri and her work, Siddaramaiah reminisced about P Lankesh. Kavitha Lankesh was expected to accompany her mother, but could not make it and spoke to the CM over phone, sources added. Indira was accompanied by a friend and K S Vimala of All India Democratic Women’s Association.

Sonia dials Siddu

Congress president Sonia Gandhi called CM Siddaramaiah and sought details about the ongoing probe in the Gauri Lankesh murder case. Sources in the CMO said Sonia Gandhi told Siddaramaiah to expedite the probe. Sources also said that she told the CM to ensure that the accused are caught at the earliest. The CM is said to have informed the Congress president about the measures taken by the state to nab the accused. The state government formed SIT to nab the accused.