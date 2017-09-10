BENGALURU: The spat between Water Resources Minister M B Patil (in pic) and senior Congress leader and Veerashaiva Mahasabha President Shamanur Shivashankarappa has intensified with Patil suggesting that the latter learn from his guru Dr Shivamurthy Shivacharya, pontiff of Tharalubalu Math, the difference between Veerashaivas and Lingayats.

In a press release, Patil stated that the senior leader should not have criticised the pontiff without knowing the differences between the two sects. He said that he should have at least tried to know the difference after he became president of the Veerashaiva Mahasabha.

Pointing this out in a public meeting, Patil called him Shamanur a ‘baccha’ and ‘brainless’ and suggested him to register a case if he had life threats. Patil added that he had never sought security for himself, despite the fact that there is a video footage of some pontiffs issuing life threat to him and Basavraj Horatti. “ But I never made this a big issue,” he says in the release. The release says that Shamanur being a father figure to him, he holds him in high regard and demeaning him in public will not suit his stature.