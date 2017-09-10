BENGALURU: Two police officers and two others accused of theft were injured in a shootout at Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru on Sunday morning. The condition of all four injured is said to be stable.

According to the Bellandur police, Amar (25), a resident of Anekal, and Muzammil (20), a resident of Chandapura, allegedly snatched a phone from a software engineer at Sarjapur Road at around 11.30 pm Saturday night. A complaint was registered the same night. On Sunday morning, about eight personnel of the Bellandur police station spotted the two accused on a two-wheeler and identified the vehicle by the description they had received from the phone's owner.

As soon as they spotted the policemen, the two accused started to run away, and police personnel chased them. The duo then allegedly attacked the two police personnel with knives. Police officials Anthony and Vijay were stabbed in their stomach and shoulder. In response, another official, Victor Simon, fired at the two accused, who sustained bullet injuries in their legs.

The two policemen are undergoing treatment at Levin Hospital at Sarjapur, while the two accused were taken to Bowring Hospital. The condition of all four injured persons is said to be stable. Bellandur police have registered a case against the accused.