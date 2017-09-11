BENGALURU: Hulimavu police on Sunday arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl at his residence in Hulimavu. The accused, Kiran Kumar, a garage employee, was nabbed following a police complaint filed by his wife and the victim’s parents.

A senior police officer said Kumar was a drunk and would often quarrel with his wife. Upset over the harassment, his wife went to her native.

She recently returned to her husband and noticed that he was bringing their 12-year-old neighbour home on the pretext of buying her chocolates. It was Kumar’s wife who first saw him sexually assaulting the girl and informed the girl’s parents. She then approached Hulimavu police to file a case. The girl was subjected to medical test and police booked him under POCSO Act and handed him over to judicial custody.