BENGALURU: Rains that lashed the city yet again on Saturday night compounded the chaos on Sunday as people had to be rescued in rafts in certain parts of the city. Besides, water also entered many houses and a lake breached on the city outskirts.

Kengeri was among the worst affected areas in the city with several streets getting waterlogged. A total of 36 people stuck in a KSRTC bus around 6am near RV College were rescued by National Disaster Response Force personnel in rafts. According to Nagabhushana K S, a resident of Kengeri Upanagara, Vrishabhavati river overflowed and caused flooding in some places such as RV College surroundings.

Nagabhushana said, “Mylasandra bridge and several areas on Mysuru Road along the river were inundated. The last time we saw this kind of flooding here was 10-12 years ago.”

Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout and Kengeri Main Road in Mylasandra were the worst hit.

Residents of Sector 3 in HSR Layout suffered yet again as the streets began to get heavily inundated. Just last week, following heavy rains and subsequent protests by residents on the 18th Cross, authorities had broken down illegal constructions blocking secondary drains.

Yet, heavy rains in the wee hours of Sunday caused flooding on these streets. Large pools of water formed at Sector 7 of the layout. Residents again complained to the authorities who arrived at the spot and promised to take action.

Sairam, a resident of 18th Cross, said, “The waterlogging has become a daily affair for the past one-month. Every time it rains heavily, it takes about three days for the water to drain out. We have to wade through water to go anywhere.”

The streets of 15th Cross, 18th Cross, 20th Cross and 21st Cross were the worst affected with knee-deep water accumulated everywhere.

“Officials concerned should have cleared the clogged drains well ahead of monsoon. Most of the problems arising in the past few weeks are due to choked drainages,” said a resident.

Light showers to lash parts of state for next five days

Bengaluru: Though moderate to heavy rainfall has been forecast in the region for the next five days, the intensity of the showers is set to decrease. Yet, fairly widespread rain in interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, might continue to pile on the misery in a region that has already been suffering on account of inundation in the past three to four weeks. Meteorologists said that the region usually receives heavy rainfall in September and October. The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) expects showers across the State over the next five days.