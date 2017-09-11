BENGALURU: Two policemen were stabbed and two people accused of murder and robbery were injured in firing at Sarjapur Road here on Sunday morning. The condition of all the four is said to be stable.

Bellandur police said, four people were riding on two bikes when they snatched a phone from a software engineer at Sarjapur Road at 11.30pm on Saturday.

A complaint was registered by the victim, Anand, on the same night at Bellandur police and described the vehicle in his complaint.

On Sunday morning, Inspectors Victor Simon and Sudhakar formed four teams to search for the accused. Around 10am, Simon, Sudhakar and six other cops were on their rounds at Sarjapur Road when they spotted a vehicle matching the description provided.

The team then saw two of the accused – Amar (25), a resident of Anekal, and Muzammil (20), from Chandapura. Amar and Muzammil had earlier allegedly stabbed head constable Muniswamy to death and injured a sub-inspector Nagaraj in 2016. They are also believed to be involved in 11 cases of robbery.

Police asked the two to surrender but they refused. They allegedly stabbed head constable Anthony and constable Vijay with knives in their stomach and shoulder respectively.

This is when inspector Simon fired in the air to warn them and when they still did not relent, he shot at them, injuring their legs. The two policemen are undergoing treatment at Dr Levine Memorial Hospital on Sarjapur Main Road, while the two accused are admitted at Bowring Hospital. Bellandur police have registered a case against the accused.