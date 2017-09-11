BENGALURU: Vetran actor, producer and theatre artiste BV Radha (70) passed away at a private hospital due to cardiac arrest on Sunday morning. She was the wife of well-known film maker late KSL Swamy.

BV Radha

As per her wishes, her body was donated to a medical college in Bengaluru. She was also a cancer survivor. Radha, born in Bengaluru, made her film debut in 1964 with Nava koti Narayana opposite late Dr Rajkumar.

Having acted in over 250 films, Radha established herself in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Tulu film industries. She had acted opposite superstars across industries, including N T Rama Rao, M G Ramachandran, Akkineni Nageshwar Rao, and Shivaji Ganesan. Radha has also produced two films in Kannada and was the receipent of state-level Kanaka Ratna award in 2010.