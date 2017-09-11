BENGALURU: A few patients, including pregnant women had to be moved out of Kaggalipura Community Health Centre (CHC) off Kanakapura Road after water gushed into the premises following rains.

They were shifted to another hospital in the vicinity. According to residents, the Kuppareddy Kere was flooded following rains, leaving the neighbourhood to battle challenges all night long. The hospital falls in South of Bengaluru which is reported to have received the highest amount of rainfal in the City.

Krishnanna O B, a resident of Kaggalipura said that late in the night, water gushed into the CHC and an excavator had to be called to let the water flow out. “We tried calling the officials but none responded.Locals helped in shifting of patients and equipment,” he said. They were supported by the NDRF personnel.