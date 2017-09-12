BENGALURU: The city police have decided to offer protection to 16 thinkers, writers and dramatists in the city, who they perceive could be under threat. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had directed the police to draw up a list of progressive thinkers, writers and rationalists in the state who could be under threat and offer them protection. The decision came in the wake of the murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh on September 5.



The list was drawn up by the state intelligence and while some of them would be offered protection by the jurisdictional police, others would be provided with a single personal security officer (gunman).

Those who will be provided with a gunman are historian Dr M Chidananda Murthy; authors Baraguru Ramachandrappa, poet Dr Siddalingaiah, author Chandrashekar Kambar, playwright Girish Karnad, advisor to CM Dinesh Amin Mattoo and retired IAS officer S M Jamdar.

Security to Channamallikarjuna Swamy of Nidumamidi mutt, author Prof Chandrashekar Patil and President of Praja Parivartana Vedike B Gopal will continue.



Those who will be provided security by the jurisdictional police are former chairman of Backward Classes Commission C S Dwarkanath, former president of Kannada Sahitya Academy K Marulasidappa, freedom fighter H S Doreswamy, former Minister B T Lalitha Naik, television producer T N Seetharam and K S Vimala of Janavaadi Mahila Sangha.