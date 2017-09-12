BENGALURU: The Ramayana epic is an integral part of the cultural imagination of the South and Southeast Asian people. An International Conference on Connecting Cultures – Ramayana Retellings in South India and Southeast Asia will be held where 23 scholars from universities all across the world will present their cultural depictions of Ramayana embodied in their literature, performance and visual

cultures.



In honour of noted historian Prof D S Achuta Rao’s centenary celebration, it will be organised at Reva University on September 14 and 15 The conference will also see a rendition of Ramayana through Kathak, Kuchipudi, Yakshagana and Kathak by renowned dancer Manju Nataraj and her troupe. The conference is being held by the DSA Memorial in association with the National Institute of Advanced Science.