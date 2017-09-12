BENGALURU: The management of Baldwin school had to face yet another protest from its teaching community on Monday.The teaching faculty of Baldwin Co-education Extension High School at Rajarajeswari Nagar staged a protest outside the Bishop’s residence demanding the removal of their manager Bina Peter, alleging she was rude and harassing them. The protests started on Friday.

Following the stir, Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Bai visited the school. She said the management had agreed to conduct an inquiry and will complete it within a fortnight. One of the teachers said the manager would make unwanted remarks and insult the teachers. This is the third such protest in a school under the same management.