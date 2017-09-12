BENGALURU: A Bengaluru-Finland Innovation Corridor has been set up, following signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government’s Department of Information Technology (IT) and Biotechnology (BT) and Embassy of Finland. The Corridor offers a “virtual platform facilitating exchange of information and expertise in the fields of science, research, innovation and skill development.”

According to a release, the pact will help in identifying mutual interests and organising joint projects, such as startup incubation programmes, researches, events and the like. The Corridor is also expected to help in skill development to meet the growing demand for quality human capital.