BENGALURU: Police have launched a manhunt for a man who tried to abduct a young woman employee of a petrol pump early on Sunday morning.

The woman, who was on her way to work, had just got off a public transport bus near JSS Public School, at HSR Layout, at 5.45 am when a man in Toyota Qualis drove up to her and tried twice to pull her into the vehicle. She raised an alarm and two women rushed to her rescue.

The driver fled.

Shocked by the ordeal, the woman, who is married, was unwilling to file a police complaint fearing she would be targeted again. She was then convinced to give a statement, by which time a witness who had noted down the vehicle number of the Toyota Qualis gave the information to the police before the complaint was filed.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the driver is a resident of Kudlu near Electronic City and that he had stolen the car a few days ago. Police said the driver was alone in the vehicle and did not have an accomplice.

The owner of the Qualis, who was traced using the registration number, also gave a statement to the police, and CCTV footage was recovered to ascertain the identity of the suspect. Efforts are on to nab him, an officer said.