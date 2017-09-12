BENGALURU: The BJP Yuva Morcha has served a legal notice to noted historian Ramachandra Guha on Monday for linking RSS with the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. BJP has demanded Guha to tender an unconditional public apology in the next three days and also refrain from making such comments.

BJP Yuva Morcha State Secretary Karunakar Khasale, in his notice, has taken exception to Guha’s statement in a section of the media which allegedly said, “it is very likely that her (Gauri) murderers came from the same Sangh Parivar from which the murderers of Dabholkar, Pansare and Kalburgi came.”



“If you (Guha) fail to comply with the aforesaid instructions, our party would be constrained to initiate civil and criminal prosecution against you, at your sole costs and consequences,” the notice said.

Reacting to the notice, Guha tweeted, “Atal Bihari Vajpayee said the answer to a book or article can only be another book or article. But we no longer live in Vajpayee’s India.”“In India today, independent writers and journalists are harassed, persecuted, and even killed. But we shall not be silenced,”Guha said in another tweet.