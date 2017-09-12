BENGALURU: Headless body of a man was found at a eucalyptus grove in an isolated place near Electronic City on Monday.The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained as the head is yet to be found. The motive behind the crime is also not known. A senior police officer said the incident took place late at night and the victim - around 30 to 35 years old - had a party with some people at Chikkatoguru Gate as bottles of alcohol were found at the spot. The officer added that the victim’s may have been attacked with sharp weapons and beheaded him. The incident came to light on Monday morning when a passerby found the body and alerted the police.

“We found no CCTV in the area as it is in the outskirts. People known to the victim may be involved. Once the identity of the deceased is ascertained, the accused will be nabbed. We are also looking into the missing complaints data”, the policeman said.Police said that more than two men were involved in the crime, adding that they undressed the victim before killing him. Then they dragged the body nearly 300 meters from the spot where he was beheaded. They also took his clothes from the scene and no weapon was found. The blood stains indicated that the body was dragged till the eucalyptus grove.