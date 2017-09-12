BENGALURU: With Mayoral polls round the corner, Janata Dal (Secular) has set its terms and conditions for the alliance to continue for the third consecutive year. The party which is in the position of a kingmaker wants Mayor post among other demands.Out of the 198 seats, JD(S) has 24 seats, including MLCs and MPs. This number will play an important role in getting Mayor seat for either BJP or Congress during the

election scheduled on September 28.

“For the last two years, Congress enjoyed Mayor post. This time, being the third year in alliance, we are asking for it. We also have some other demands. If they are okay with our demands, the alliance will continue or else we will have to withdraw our support,” said JD(S) spokesperson Ramesh Babu.

According to Babu, they will not support BJP either. “If Congress does not agree, we shall not vote in Mayoral election,’’ he added.

Sources from the JD(S) said they are also eyeing the post of Chairman of Taxation and Finance Standing Committee.“Out of 12 Standing Committees, many chairman posts were given to independents in the first year. Last year, they gave some posts to JD(S) but did not allow us to present the budget. This time, we want to present the City’s budget,’’ sources added.

JD(S)’ STRENGTH IN NUMBERS

BBMP councillors: 14

MLAs: 3

MLCs: 6

Rajya Sabha member: 1

Total: 24

MAIN ASPIRANTS

Mahadev from Marappanapalya ward

Badregowda from Nagaapura ward