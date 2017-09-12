BENGALURU: In a shocking incident highlighting the lack of safety of women in Bengaluru, a young woman on her way to work was almost abducted by a man on Sunday morning. The man tried to pull her into the car in the upscale HSR Layout after tailing her but the attempt was thwarted by the woman’s quick thinking.According to an eyewitness, the woman was heading to work and had got down from a bus near JSS Public School at 5.45 am on Sunday. There was nobody else in the immediate vicinity at the time. As she was walking towards a petrol pump, she saw a Toyota Qualis pull over nearby. When she was passing by the car, the driver asked her to get in.

Frightened, the woman ran back towards the bus stop. However, the car followed her and this time, the driver alighted from the vehicle and asked her to get inside. The woman began to scream and sat down on the road in defiance. Hearing her cries, the eyewitness and another person rushed towards the vehicle. The driver then quickly got into his car and sped away. The eyewitness informed a senior police officer about the incident, and also provided him the car’s registration number.

While formal complaint has not been registered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South-East, Boralingaiah said that police had taken note of the incident and were investigating the matter. He said: “It appears someone had stopped the car and spoken to her, without getting out of the car. The woman is not telling us what exactly was said.”

No plaint registered till now

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South-East Boralingaiah said the woman had also not registered a complaint, even after the local police had asked her to. However, he said considering that this was a matter of women’s safety, the police would try to convince her to lodge one. “Even if she doesn’t, we will carry out a preliminary investigation and locate the car’s driver and establish his background,” the DCP added.