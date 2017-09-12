BENGALURU: Young Bengalureans are often seen as frivolous, wasting away free hours on the pub capital. But that is not entirely fair since the city also has twenty-somethings, like this group of 30, who are intent on building a better world. These youngsters spend their weekends planning and building toilets in interior forests and remote villages. ‘Kaleido’ was started as a student initiative in 2011, “after a game of football”, says co-founder Shashikanth Subramanya and Kumar Murthy.



“We and a few friends grouped to teach children of Belaku Shishu Nivasa (an orphanage started by the late Mohan Das Davasakar) a play for their annual day,” says Shashikant, a social entrepreneur. “They requested Kumar to help out, and he pulled me in”. They started to script and stage street plays, make short films and travel into villages and tribal areas. On one of these trips, in October 2012, Shashikant went to Deriya a village inside the Kumbarawada Wildlife Sanctuary (which is part of the Kali reserve). “I was there to meet people from the Kunbi tribe community, he says. After a conversation with Savitha Jayanand Derekar, wife of Jayanand Derekar, who is a leader there, Shashikant came to know that women suffer because there are no proper sanitation facilities.

Team Kaleido standing before a completed sanitation

project; and a few members carrying out a survey for

the project in Hanur village



“There were no toilets and open defecation was uncomfortable, especially during their menstrual cycles and during pregnancy,” he says. Kaleido set out to build their first community sanitation facility for the 200 affected.They prepared a project proposal and approached UTC Aerospace Systems and Sonus Networks for their CSR funds. “We did not seek any government support,” he says.An architect and a volunteer with Kaleido Pratiksha Sunder designed a facility with six toilets — three for men and three for women — and people from the tribe constructed the facility under her guidance. Before they opened it for use, they organised a street play on open defecation and the importance of maintaining a clean toilet.



This project gifted them their most memorable moment. “We had written a song for our street play in Deriya and had taught it to the children of that village. After six months, after completion of the project, we returned and the children sang that song for us… word to word,” says Shashikant. “They had practised for weeks before staging it for us, inside the forest on a moonlit night.”

Customised toilets for 27 differently abled

Next, the team partnered with an NGO Margadarshi to design and build individual toilet facilities for differently abled people of Hanur. Kaleido did a survey to understand the requirement and staged a play to stop open defecation.“Deepika Kaulgud, an architect and Kaleido volunteer, lead the team in designing toilets that meet individual requirements of 27 differently abled people whose households had no toilets,” says Shashikant. “The project also employed differently abled people on the field to overlook the construction of these toilets. There was an effort to source locally available materials to reduce on costs,” he says.

Farmers stay back,Don’t leave for Goa

In Deriya village, Joida taluk, farmers used to farm for six months and head to Goa for the next six to work on the fields. “It is just 30 km away and they walk to the state,” says Shashikant. “They came back addicted to alcohol and tobacco… There was a social unrest since they were landlords in Karnataka and had to work as farmhands in Goa.” Kaleido team came up with a social-support scheme. “They earned `30,000 annually with their trips to Goa. So we offered a security deposit of `5,000 every month for six months, and asked farmers to stay back and farm vegetables,” says Shashikant. “Around 30 farmers used to head to Goa annually, last year only three did”.