BENGALURU: BTS Road opposite the BMTC bus depot in Shantinagar has been in a pathetic state for years now. With incessant rains over the past two weeks, the situation has only worsened. Commuters who take the route from Bannerghatta Road and Double Road have a tough time every day. Rafiq B, who runs a store on KH Road that flanks BTS Road, said, “I have been riding a two-wheeler on this road for five years. I have never seen any major repair work being done here. The roads here are always waterlogged and have potholes every few yards,” he said. Venkatesh P, a cab driver, said, “After dusk, the depressions on the road are not visible and driving at high speed is dangerous.”



Sneha B V (21), a doctor, frequents the area for her MD exam coaching classes. “I avoid using this road during monsoon because it’s filled with sludge and potholes. I haven’t seen any improvement over the years,” she said.Prakash Khatri, who works on 3rd Cross off BTS Road, said, “The road is often waterlogged after rains. Residents had complaint to the BBMP to fill the craters but in vain.”