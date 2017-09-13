BENGALURU: Cash-strapped Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is eyeing a 20 per cent share in Goods and Service Tax (GST) returns that are to be shared between the State and Central governments. BBMP Taxation and Finance Committee Chairman M K Gunashekar said that a part of the amount generated through GST should be made available to BBMP to strengthen the urban local body. He made these remarks in a meeting on the new tax regime, here on Tuesday.