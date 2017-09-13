The problem with us is we don’t wake up until we hear or witness some child abuse or an issue related to child rights. Why can’t we act before such things happens?

In my observation, though there are several laws and policies related to children, the public at large are mostly unaware of them. Many people are not aware about the Juvenile Justice Act, Child Rights Act, POCSO and Right to Education Act. People take children’s issues for granted, which is sad.



As adults, we have not discharged out responsibilities. The Child Protection policy is not just about sexual assault. It’s about health, hygiene, punishment and basic human rights, etc. Parents raise their voice only when they are aggrieved. Instead, everyone should raise their voice when they find something amiss.

I would advise all parents to demand the school authorities to publish a Child Protection policy. We all must treat children as citizens of the country, not just recipient of services until they attain the age of 18.”

(The writer is a child rights activist)