BENGALURU: A 28-year-old software engineer committed suicide by consuming alcohol laced with poison at his house in Ayyappa Nagar in Jalahalli on Monday. His engagement was fixed for September 28. The deceased Jithin Joseph, a native of Ernakulam in Kerala, was living alone in a rented house and was working with a private firm in Hebbal.

A senior cop said the incident occurred on Monday evening. Jithin texted his brother on WhatsApp stating that he was upset as he was lonely. He also mentioned the house owner’s contact. The brother contacted the house owner right awayand asked him to reach Jithin. The techie was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. Gangammanagudi police were alerted about the incident. Jithin has not left behind any suicide note, police added.