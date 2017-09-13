BENGALURU: While most of us fret and fume at the sight of potholes, here is a man who goes out there and fills them instead. Satish Kumar (36) drives an autorickshaw for a living, 12 hours a day. But whenever he spots a pothole, he goes back to fill it.A resident of Vanarpet, Koramangala, Satish has been driving an auto for past three years. “I was a painter before but did not make much money. So I decided to take up driving. I bought an auto with my savings and a loan,” he said. He lives with his wife and 11-year-old son. Satish also cleans drains in his locality because nobody else would. His friends are, however, always helpful.



He says potholes are a major reason behind the traffic menace in Bengaluru. “I am a driver and I know how painful it is to drive on pothole-ridden roads. After heavy rains in the last few days, many new potholes have emerged. A house was recently demolished in my locality. So I asked the owner if I could use the debris to fill potholes. He happily agreed,’’ he said.Whenever he spots a pothole, he calls his friends and they keep gunny bags ready with the debris.

After dropping a passenger, he takes the sack and goes back to fill the pothole. “I am not an engineer but I try to make the surface even. With no potholes, traffic movement will be faster,” he said. A tenth standard pass, Satish has filled many potholes near Vanarpet. “I have noticed a few near Koramangala BDA complex and Commando Hospital. I will go there on Wednesday,’’ he said.