BENGALURU: Police on Tuesday launched a search for a man who had tried to force a young woman to get into his car in HSR Layout.The incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday when the woman was heading to a petrol pump where she works. The victim had filed a complaint. Upon questioning the owner of the car, the police found that the car had been stolen, a few days ago.Police sources said that the driver was a resident of Kudlu near Electronic city, adding that efforts were underway to nab him.



A senior police officer said that the woman, who is married was in shock after the incident and had initially refused to file a case, fearing that she would be targeted by the driver again. After much convincing, she gave a statement in which she said that the person who came in a Qualis car had tried to force her into his car twice.

As she raised an alarm, two women rushed to her rescue and the driver managed to escape. The victim was heading to work and had got down from a bus near JSS Public School at 5.45 am.An eyewitness had noted down the registration number of the car and informed the police before the complainant filed a case. Police have also recovered the CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the suspect.