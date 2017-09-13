BENGALURU: The Vidhana Soudha police on Tuesday arrested one person in connection with the bomb hoax at Vidhana Soudha and Nehru Planetarium on Monday. Sridhar (22) hails from Mandya but lives in Peenya.

He had cheated many jobless youths from Mandya and Mysuru. The accused had promised two of his acquaintances, Nagaraj and Suresh government jobs. Sridhar even took `60,000 from Suresh. However, when Suresh didn’t get the job, he along with Nagaraj forced Sridhar to return the money. Angry over this, Sridhar called the police saying that Suresh and Nagaraj were planning to set off a bomb at Vidhana Soudha and Nehru Planetarium.