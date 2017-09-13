BENGALURU: Three Nigerian students were today arrested by the city police on charges of possessing psychotropic drug substance cocaine.

Police said Ameachi Okafor (29) from Lagos, Kenneth Nwabunwane (24) and Victor Chinweuba (25) from Anambra, studying in a college here, were picked up from their residence at Ramamurthynagar with the drug.

The trio were looking for clients to sell the substance when they were caught, police said.