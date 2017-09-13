BENGALURU: Visvesvaraya Technogical University (VTU) has come out with a temporary solution for year-back and critical year-back system. In the executive council meeting held on Tuesday it was decided to allow students to attend classes regularly, even of 5th and 6th semester. But to take 5th semester exams one must clear the backlogs in the first and second semesters.

With the existing system, if a student fails even one subject in the first and second semester, they are not allowed to attend classes for the third semester. “Considering that many students sit idol because of the year back and critical year back system, it has been decided to allow them to attend classes,” a VTU official said.

The varsity has also decided to conduct weekend exams for those students who have back logs.

Critical year back system is a system which is followed by VTU, where if a student fails even in a single subject in the first year the student will not be allowed to attend classes of third year. Similarly, if there are back log subject in the second year, students will not be allowed to enter the fourth year.