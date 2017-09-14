BENGALURU: The alignment of the 15.5-km Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield line which figures in Metro’s Phase-II was made public on Wednesday.

The completion of this line is eagerly awaited by thousands of techies who commute along this route. According to the map uploaded on its website, this extension of Reach-I of Phase-I (Baiyappanahalli to M G Road) is set to have 13 stations at Jyothipuram, KR Puram, Mahadevapura, Garudacharpalya, Doddanekundi Industrial Area, Visvesvaraya Industrial Area, Kundanahalli, Vydehi Hospital, Sri Satya Sai Hospital, ITPL, Kadugodi, Ujwala Vidyalaya and Whitefield. K R Puram will also serve as an Interchange station and will connect the Phase (2A) line beween K R Puram and Central Silk Board.

According to the BMRCL’s newsletter, a total of 357 properties have been acquired. Notification for 34 properties required for viaduct between Jyotipura and K R Puram station has been sent to the government for approval.