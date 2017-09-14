BENGALURU: Bagalagunte police have failed to find any evidence of sexual assault on a four-year-old girl at a private school in Dasarahalli . However, the parents of the girl have decided not to withdraw the complaint. “We are waiting for the medical report. Once it is out, we will take a call. We are determined to fight for justice and there is no question of withdrawing the case,” said the minor’s parents.

On Wednesday, police said scanning of CCTV footage did not hint at any sexual assault. The accused security guard was not seen with the girl at the time of the incident, they added. “A Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) case has been registered. We are waiting for medical report ,” said Malini Krishnamurthy, additional commissioner of police (East) . Another senior police official said: “All the security guards were detained after the complaint. After one of them was identified by the girl, we took him into custody but he denied harming the girl.

Footage from different CCTV cameras does not show any of the five guards entering into students’ area. ” “The girl needs proper counselling as she is yet to come out of the shock. CCTVs don’t ascertain whatever she has described till now,” the officer added. “The accused guard hails from Anantapur in AP and a security agency had verified his background before employing him at the school,” police said. On Tuesday, after returning from the school, the child had complained of pain in her abdomen. When her parents took her to a nearby private hospital, the child was referred to another private hospital. Parents claim that their daughter was referred because the doctors there suspected sexual abuse.

“They told us that it was a serious case and even arranged an ambulance for us to reach the hospital. The doctors who examined my daughter asked us if we would like to file a police complaint,” parents said. The parents, then rushed to the police station and filed a case. On Wednesday morning, hundreds of anxious parents gathered in front of the school and sought an explanation. To pacify them, cops showed them the CCTV footage. “I too saw the footage and there was no evidence to prove anything. She was seen vomiting in the classroom after which a female attender took her to the washroom and changed her clothes,” the child’s mother said.