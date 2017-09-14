BENGALURU: In broad daylight robbery, two unidentified men barged into a house and threatened an elderly couple and relieved them of their gold ornaments. The incident took place on Water Tank Road in Girinagar on Tuesday afternoon.

Later, the couple’s neighbours alerted the police. The victims Banumathi (61) and Raghuram filed a case with Girinagar police. The couple alleged that the two of them were sitting in the drawing room when two men entered the h o u s e an d threatened them with a sharp weapon. The couple said that they forced Banumathi to remove and hand over her jewellery, after which the robbers fled the scene on a motorbike within three minutes.

Banumathi said that she was near the front door where she was putting her clothes out to dry. The miscreants observed the couple and realised that no one else was in the house. As soon as Banumathi stepped inside the door, they also forced their way in. The shocked couple did not resist them. Robbers also stole a mobile phone.