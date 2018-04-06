Home Cities Bengaluru

Blast spoils these SSLC candidates’ exam plans

SSLC exam candidate  Kusuma went to bed a few hours before the blast. Till 2.30 am, she was preparing for her last examination which is to be held on Friday.

Published: 06th April 2018 05:48 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: SSLC exam candidate  Kusuma went to bed a few hours before the blast. Till 2.30 am, she was preparing for her last examination which is to be held on Friday. But, the blast left her injured in her head and legs and she is still in a state of shock.

One of the injured persons

One of her family members told The New Indian Express, “Her eyes are completely blurred.”Following the incident, officials of the state Department of Public Instruction spoke to the family of the injured girl and informed them about the scribe options available. The family, however, said that the girl is still under shock and it is not advisable for her to move.

“We don’t think it is right to put pressure on her when she is in a state of mental shock. We need to help her overcome this and appear for the exam next year,” said a family member.For Somashekar, even the option of a scribe will not work as he is severely injured and hospitalised at Victoria Hospital. Doctors want him to be under observation for a few more days.   Kusuma is a student of Government High School at T Dasarahalli and Somashekar a  student of Geetha High School at T Dasarahalli.

