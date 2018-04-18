BENGALURU: Bromance, love, friendship, or just plain and simple competition? Sit back and enjoy this duo's public display of affection.

You might want to call their fights one of those 'bro fights' or the typical husband-wife quarrel. But this duo likes to be a little different and do not fall into those categories. Bringing their 'love' for each other out in the open, Shankar Chugani and Kjeld Shreshth are ready to fight it out, in 'Better Halves' today.

"We call it better halves because over the past three and a half years, both of us have gravitated towards each other through love. And we've been united by poverty and the countless chais at every place where there's an open mic or comedy show happening," says Shankar.

In this one-hour stand-up show, the two of them are going to talk about how middle class poverty has led to certain hilarious incidents in their lives. The duo have mutually benefitted from each other, urging the other to become a better comedian. "Because we've seen each other grow, we've grown up to become better comedians together. All of us are selfish in our growth, here we are being selfish together," says Shankar.

In a conversation with City Express, we could almost sense the tension and the love they had for each other. Even though the two of them claim to best friends, they are also each other's worst enemies. "In general, this guy is not worthy, he sucks. I'm stuck with him. I'm only doing 'Better Halves' because I want to become famous and hang out with better people. He is the best friend that I wish I did not have. Shanky is my bad place, I just hold him as a safeguard to hold a grudge against the universe for good things to come," claims Kjeld.

Shankar, counter-attacking Kjeld, says, "If there is anyone who would attack Kjeld, that would be me." Kjeld says they would be keeping each other on point throughout the show. They have planning to do this for a while, and this is the first time they'll officially be doing it on a big stage.

Better Halves

Better halves featuring Shankar Chugani and Kjeld Shreshth will be hosted by That Comedy Club. Tickets are available on bookmyshow.com.

Where: Sherlock's Pub in Koramangala

When: April 19, 8 pm.