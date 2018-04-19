BENGALURU: Frustrated after being sacked from the post of manager at a salon and spa, an MBA graduate allegedly took to social media and indulged in character assassination of a 34-year-old female owner of the salon. As he did not mend his ways even after repeated requests and warnings, the woman has now approached the police seeking legal action against him. The owner of the salon & spa, Deepali Rai (name changed), a resident of Prestige Shantiniketan in Whitefield, has around 15 staff members at her two salons and had hired Chandan Saha as a manager, after the previous manager stole some cash and escaped. Saha, a native of Kolkata and an MBA graduate, was hired in December last year.

“He was performing well initially. After a month, he started taking rest in the salon, availing services for free and did not focus on work. I had told him that he was not performing as per expectations and has to improve but he didn’t change. Besides, he started harassing and misbehaving with other staff. With no other option left, he was asked to leave in February end,” Deepali told The New Indian Express. After he was sacked, he allegedly called Deepali over phone and started abusing her using filthy language. He did not stop there and further posted negative reviews about the salon on Facebook pages. “He went to the extent of posting that the owner of the salon is cheap and is not paying salaries. He also posted abusive posts against me.

I warned him not to spoil my salon’s reputation by spreading false information, but he just didn’t stop. He also kept sending me vulgar and intimidating messages on WhatApp. After tolerating this for over a month, I filed a formal complaint with the police,” Deepali said. The police have booked Chandan Saha under sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC, and other provisions of the Information Technology Act. The police said that they are investigating the case and are yet to arrest the accused.