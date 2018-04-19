BENGALURU: In a shocking incident that took place in the Bengaluru Railway Division limits, a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) was recently robbed of his possessions, tied up and pushed out of a moving train by a group of six people on board the Yesvantpur-Howrah Express (Train No 12864). Reason: V Santosh Kumar asked two of them travelling unauthorisedly to pay a fine.

Luckily, as the train was moving slowly, the Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector attached to the Bengaluru Division escaped with minor injuries. He was assaulted last on April 18.

According to an official release, the incident occurred between Yesvantpur and Jolarpettai when Santosh Kumar was checking the tickets of passengers. Santosh Kumar detected two of them in a group of six travelling with tickets booked in the names of different passengers. He booked them for impersonation and asked them to pay penalty. They, however, refused to pay the fine.

As the train neared Jolarpettai, he contacted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and they ordered the duo to the pay. "When the TTE again approached the passengers to collect the fine, the six passengers abused him, tore his shirt and snatched away reservation charts, railway cash and mobile phone. They also tied him up, dragged him and pushed him out of the running train in the dark near Katpadi," the release added. However, the official escaped with simple injuries and managed to walk up to the nearby level crossing. With the help of the gateman there, he reached Katpadi railway station.

One of the accused passengers was apprehended near Tirupati in the train by the railway police and a search is on for his companions. The railway police have booked a case against them under Sections 147, 294 (B), 332, 307 and 397 of IPC-1860 which deal with attempt to murder, robbery, uttering of obscene words, and voluntary causing of hurt to a government servant to deter him/her from performing his duty. Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, rewarded Santosh Kumar on Tuesday for his devotion towards duty.