BENGALURU: A week after Arjun Nandakumar, a private company employee, was beaten up after he stepped in to prevent a woman from being harassed, the Jeevanbima Nagar police registered a case based on his post, on Tuesday. However, the woman has refused to give her statement to the police. A senior police officer from Jeevan Bima Nagar police station said, “We have taken a statement from Nandakumar about the incident and efforts are on to identify the accused.

The Facebook post by Nandakumar

A team went to his office to record his statement collect the evidence gathered during the incident. However, the woman employee denied to give her statement even after we tried convince her. So, based on the complaint by Nandakumar, further investigations are on.” Nandakumar, who was allegedly asked by the police helpline to physically detain his attackers till the police arrived, had shared his experience with the hashtag #UselessBengaluruPolice.

The post was widely shared and the police were criticised for their supposedly callous attitude. In his post, he wrote that last Saturday when he was returning to work after lunch with a few colleagues including a woman, they noticed a young woman being targeted by four drunkards. When he tried to intervene, they allegedly ripped his T-shirt and punched him. The drunkards escaped when his colleague called the police. However, he alleged that the police asked him and his friends to hold the assaulters till they arrived.