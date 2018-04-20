BENGALURU: The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on Thursday conducted a preliminary inspection of Metro’s first six-car coach between Sir M Visveswaraya Metro station and Baiyappanahalli Metro station. The launch is not set to take place anytime in the near future as crucial tests are yet to be conducted and more rounds of inspections are set to follow.

The inspection began at 10.30 am on Thursday. “CMRS wanted to take a look at the composition of the coach, the motor cars and other fittings. A few tests were conducted,” an official said.

BMRCL MD Mahendra Jain said, “This is only a preliminary inspection.” Asked about the chances of the launch of the six-car coach shortly, he did not give any specific response. “The Electro Magnetic Compatibility (EMC ) tests are yet to be done. It will take time,” Jain said.

“To ensure there was 100% compliance, international observers from two different agencies will carry out the assessment,” another official said. “The impact of electromagnetic waves emitted by the train when it is running on passengers will be assessed. In particular, we need to be doubly careful that passengers fitted with pacemakers are not impacted in any way,” he said. The electromagnetic waves in the environment could also prove harmful to the numerous equipments that constitute the train, the official added.