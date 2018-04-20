BENGALURU: The Kamakshipalya police have arrested two men who had allegedly hacked their friend to death over financial dispute. The deceased and the accused were running a prostitution racket and dispute over sharing money is said to be the reason for the murder.

The arrested are identified as Sharath Kumar alias Suresh (22), a resident of Kamalanagar, and Vinay L alias Vini (24), a resident of Shivanahalli in Rajajinagar. The two along with six others had allegedly murdered Koteshwar, 21, a resident of Kengeri, at Thotada Road near Sannakki Bayalu in Kamakshipalya on April 12 morning. Both the accused persons and the deceased were auto drivers by profession.

Investigations revealed that Sharath and Koteshwar were childhood friends and were working as auto drivers after discontinuing studies. Sharath had started a prostitution racket and was a pimp. Koteshwar had also joined him. But recently, Koteshwar had started supplying girls to customers without informing Sharath. The latter, who learnt about this, was demanding money from Koteshwar, who did not pay heed. This had led to fight between the duo.

“On April 12 morning, Sharath contacted Koteshwar over the phone and asked him to come near Thotada Road as he wanted to talk to him. When Koteshwar went there along with three other friends in an auto, Sharath, Vinay and six others attacked them with lethal weapons and murdered Koteshwar. His friend Antony Christi was grievously injured and gave a statement about Sharath and gang attacking them. The accused persons were subsequently arrested,” said a cop.