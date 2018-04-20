BENGALURU: IPL fever has already set in, and cricket lovers can be found cheering their lungs off at the city's many watering holes. To make your match watching experience even more exciting, Monkey Bar has introduced a special menu as part of its 'Full Toss' initiative. Inspired by regional dishes, the menu has something for everyone to pair with a cold beer or Monkey Bar's signature cocktails.

Apart from cricket, it's also mango season, and we just had to have their signature raw mango cocktail Mangaa to start the meal. From the land of the Knight Riders, the first dish we sampled was the Kolkata Fish Fry, served with kasundi mayo and pui shak (green, leafy vegetable). The fish was fresh, and the outer coating was crispy and light, and paired well with the classic Bengali kasundi. A great vegetarian option is the Punjab Sarson Di Shammi - sarson and soy cooked with chilli and garam masala, served with makai phulka, ghee and achaar.

High on flavour, and ghee, this one is sure to take you back to a roadside dhaba in Punjab. Next, we tried the Hyderabad Nagarjuna Chilli Chicken Roll, from the land of the Sunrisers - Andhra-style chilli chicken wrapped in paratha and served with a coconut chutney. While we expected fire to come out of our ears, since Andhra chilli chicken is a lot spicier than the chindian variety most of us are used to, the rolls were flavoured well, non-greasy and the coconut chutney was an unusual but nice accompaniment. We especially loved the Chennai Pulled Pork Paniyaram - tangy/ spicy pork curry served on a base of fried paniyaram.

Coming to namma Bengaluru, and we were excited about this one, we were served the Bangalore Prawn Chilli Butter Garlic. Juicy prawns cooked in a sauce of butter and garlic - what's not to love about this dreamy combination? Though the small portion had us wanting more. Other options we were too stuffed to try were the Delhi Butter Chicken Samosas and the Mumbai Malwani Chicken Tacos. So grab you friends and head to Monkey Bar for some great grub, and even if it isn't your favourite team's dish, do give these a try. The menu is on till 27 May.

Cost for two: `1,400