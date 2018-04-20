BENGALURU: A day after errors were found in Biology and Mathematics papers, experts found a few questions in Chemistry paper ambiguous on Day-2 of the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018. However, students are yet to raise an objection in this regard.

Prof Sandeep Kumar R, HoD, Chemistry department at BASE, said, "Two questions were ambiguous in Chemistry paper. Question No. 9 Version- F was not in agreement with the NCERT content. (As mentioned in NCERT, the reaction between PbO2 and nitric acid is unlikely and hence none of the options match). Question No. 49 Version- F was not properly framed."

When contacted, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) authorities said that the expert committee constituted will look into it and subsequently decide about the grace marks.

"Two days after the test, we will announce key answers. Students can then file objections. All the objections received will be forwarded to the expert committee which will take a decision on grace marks," said a senior KEA official.

Earlier on Day-1, two errors were found in Biology and one in Mathematics paper.

Both Physics, Chemistry papers were easy: Students

Meanwhile, a majority of candidates found both Physics and Chemistry papers easy. Those who would have prepared well for the subject can easily score up to 85 %, say experts.

"The Physics paper was easy to moderately difficult. The standard and difficulty level has been similar to that of last year. The paper was in line with the NCERT syllabus and the pattern too. We expect an average student scoring anything between 30 and 35 marks. The question distribution of 26 easy, 33 moderate and 1 tough question made the paper moderately difficult," said Dr Sridhar G, MD, Deeksha Centre for Learning.

Even students expressed similar opinion.

Keerthana B said, "It was a moderately easy paper. The theory part was really simple but problems were kind of tricky. A lot of theory questions came straight out of the NCERT textbook. Most questions were from the PUC-II syllabus."

Anusha S from Jnana Sweekar PU College, however, felt the paper was not so simple either. She said, "The theory part was very easy. Most of the questions were from the NCERT textbook. But the problem part was difficult. I found questions from PU-I to be really complex. A lot of concepts had to be applied."

Talking about Chemistry paper, Bhoomika CR from Surana PU College said, "More than 40 questions were extremely easy. Comparatively, Inorganic Chemistry was a bit tough. Around 5 questions were difficult. Physical and Organic Chemistry were really simple."