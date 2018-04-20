BENGALURU: Devanahalli police have seized unaccounted cash of over `63 lakh in two cases since Thursday. The police have set up election check post at Rani Circle in Devanahalli.

Around midnight, they stopped a bus plying from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, and checked the luggage and belongings of passengers. They found cash of `52.54 lakh from three persons identified as Karthikeyan, Venkatesh Prabhu and Shivakasi, all natives of Tamil Nadu. As they had no documents for carrying huge sum of cash, they were detained and the cash was seized.

Four hours later, another bus from Hyderabad to Mysuru was stopped at the same check post around 4.30 pm. Zameer Ahmed, a resident of Frazer Town in Bengaluru, was found carrying cash of `10.72 lakh. He was detained and cash was seized.