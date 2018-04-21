BENGALURU: The special investigation team probing the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh suffered a major setback on Friday with the only arrested accused, K T Naveen Kumar, strongly refusing to undergo a narco-analysis test after agreeing to it earlier.

Naveen Kumar

Sources said when he was taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gujarat, Kumar threatened to commit suicide if he was subjected to the test. Now, the SIT will be bringing him back without subjecting him to the test.

Kumar, believed to have links with right- wing groups, was arrested by the SIT in March. As he was not co-operating with the investigations, the SIT had sought permission to subject him to a narco-analysis. It even sought his consent in the presence of a magistrate, as it is mandatory. Accordingly, Kumar told the court that he had no issues if the test did not impact his health. The court had then ordered the test following which the SIT arranged for it at the FSL in Gujarat. Kumar was taken into custody on April 14 and was taken to the FSL.

“On Friday, Kumar was supposed to undergo the test. But when the FSL staff asked him to sign the documents giving his consent to undergo the test, he created high drama and started shouting that he had been forced to give his consent earlier by the SIT. He even threatened to commit suicide. Efforts by the SIT to show the court order to convince the FSL staff did not work as he told them he was worried about the effects of the test on his health. With no other go, the SIT team is bringing him back to the city,” an SIT official told The New Indian Express.