BENGALURU: Sources in the prison department said they had received a letter in the name of Naveen Kumar dated April 13, stating that he was not willing to undergo a narco test and that it should be communicated to the court concerned.

“The letter said that he had agreed to the test earlier as the police had said he would not get bail otherwise,” a prison official said.

“Later, he realised that it would impact his health and so he has changed his mind,” the official said.

The SIT is said to have taken Kumar into custody before the prison officials could inform them about the letter and Kumar was whisked away to Gujarat.

However, it is unclear if the prison officials tried to inform the SIT or the court or if the SIT simply chose to ignore his protests.