BENGALURU: The state department of public instruction has rejected as many as 418 applications received under special category to get seats under Right to Education (RTE) quota for the coming academic year. According to a department source, most of the applications have been rejected as parents submitted fake certificates.

Over 1,095 applications were received under special category which covers children of farmers who committed suicide, HIV-affected, transgenders, orphans, migrants and street children and children with special needs. Among these 533 applications have been considered for allotting seats.

“To get a seat under RTE Act, many parents submitted fake documents. While verification, such applications were rejected,” said a senior department official.

The online lottery started on Friday and the department is giving priority to the children coming under the special category. Over 2.33 lakh applicants are eligible to get seats under RTE for 1.52 lakh seats.