BENGALURU: Vishal Agarwal has always loved his vintage rides. While he started his Bikers of India group in 2010, he decided to include a new chapter exclusively for vintage scooter riders in the city called Teamboi- Scooter Owners Chapter.

With around 2,400 members already, 40-50 members are expected to meet in the city for the first time this year with their vintage rides on April 22 at Shalini Ground in Jayanagar at 9.30 am.

“We have a mixed breed of scooters in the group,” says Vishal. The rides are ranging from Vespa, Lambretta, Bajaj 150, Vijai Super, Kinetic, Raj scooters and more. The gathering gives a chance for vintage lovers to unite under one roof and to get to know each other and the machines as well.

The benefits of owning a vintage ride is an experience by itself experience, says Vishal. However, the only con of owning a vintage is the fact that it cannot be parked on its own in the city out of fear of getting scratches on it.

The club had organized a ride for vintage scooter lovers to travel to Coorg earlier this month. “We don’t usually go for long rides, but several short rides are on the list, covering upto 50-60 kilometers,” he says.

It’s extremely difficult finding vintage parts in the city, and locating a group that has the same passion as you. This is a huge bonus, he believes. “It is very tough to get the parts since manufacturing stopped in the 1980s itself. The club members help each other in such cases - for parts or advice,” says the founder of the group. The attendees are between the ages of 18-75 coming from various backgrounds.

Vishal, currently owns two vintage scooters- a 1960 Lambretta and a 1964 Vespa - which he purchased 10 years ago from a collector in the city. “My favourite is the Lambretta 150,” he admits. His passion for these vintage vehicles came about when he saw his father riding them as a child. Collection of vintage vehicles has now become a family tradition, according to the Bengaluru-based biker.