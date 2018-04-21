BENGALURU: Two deputy managers of a private bank, who allegedly blackmailed a 25-year-old woman by threatening to share her intimate pictures with one of the accused, were arrested by the Cyber Crime police. The accused have been identified as Abhishek Kumar Jha (24) and Gourav Choudhari (26). Jha was the deputy manager of Kotak Mahindra bank’s Girinagar branch, while Choudhari was the deputy manager of the same bank’s Bommanahalli branch.

Police said that Jha was the ex-boyfriend of the 25-year-old victim and had captured their intimate moments with a wrist watch spy camera. They separated a few months ago. On April 12, the victim got a screenshot of her video with Jha from an Instagram account, created by Choudhari. He also sent her a message, threatening that he had got intimate photos of the ex-couple and he would share it with her parents and friends. He demanded that he should be given an iPhone X mobile phone to not do so.

“The victim approached the police and filed a complaint. She suspected that her ex-boyfriend Jha could also be involved in this. Based on her information, police inspector Yashwant Kumar and team picked up Jha. He confessed to have captured his intimate moments with the victim using a spy camera. He, along with his friend Choudhari, conspired to blackmail the victim using the video,” the police said.