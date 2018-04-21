VVPAT, EVMs secure, assures CEO
By Express News Service | Published: 21st April 2018 05:20 AM |
BENGALURU: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Karnataka Sanjiv Kumar assured that contrary to rumours, the VVPAT and EVM machines cannot be hacked or tampered with.
Speaking at the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), Kumar clarified that there were calls for voter ID card to be linked to Aadhaar card, but the Election Commission cannot take that decision.